The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

1 Can We Go Back to Bed by Baazi: You are going to love this song, especially if you are feeling dreamy, melancholic, lovey-dovey, sad, happy and all those feelings that make us human. This Michigan boy, born to Lebanese-American parents, is a genius you don’t want to miss.

2 You Should Be Sad by Halsey: Easily the Alanis Morissette of this generation, Halsey says it like it is and makes you think, and think hard. All you girls crying after the man who hurts you most, listen in, and play it on repeat till it seeps in.

3 The Other Side by SZA and Justin Timberlake: Play this song when you want a groovy soundtrack for your drives back home every day. Typically Timberlake, this one will have you moving your bootay, either in your car seat or the club.

