The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Okay, we are all at home, and we all want to entertain ourselves. This is time to listen to music that has stood the test of time. So here are three albums you can listen to end to end, and I promise it will be worth it.

1 Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette: This album is a masterclass in songwriting, and every song a little piece of genius. Morissette wrote it about an ex-boyfriend, and it made her millions. Lyrics, melodies, angst and her vocals are all on point. Sing along loudly.

2 Continuum by John Mayer: He's my favourite, and by the end of this album, he will be yours too. This one is soul and blues heavy, and some gems that will make the sleepy afternoons go off well. Stop This Train, Vultures, In Repair—all songs will make you question your life. But isn't this a time for introspection?

3 Songs About Jane by Maroon 5: It's their first album, and it's a classic. Sunday Morning, She Will Be Loved and This Love—all the songs will be stuck in your head, and worked in creating Maroon 5's trademark style.

