The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

The days are going by, but there are many more to go still. So keep listening to upbeat music, and know that this too, shall pass.

1 Ring, Ring by ABBA: Most of their songs were feel good, and thank God for that. Ring, Ring, which is tambourine heavy, will make you feel like getting into your best mini skirt and shimmying all the way out of the quarantine. Listen to their greatest hits while you are at it.

2 Sunny by Boney M: We can't feel the sun on our faces yet, but we can hope for it. "Sunny, thank you for the love you got my way", lyrics that will raise your hopes and spirits.

3 That Thing You Do by The Wonders: If this song from the Tom Hanks-starrer won't get you moving and jumping, nothing can. But the fun is in singing along, loudly—"you, doing that thing you do, breaking my heart into a million pieces, like you always do. Aaaaaaaaa!" Yes, sing it.

