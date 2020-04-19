The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Much like heartbreak, even a pandemic inspires artistes to write songs. Here are three that we liked best, which are talking about the times we live in.

1 Level of Concern by Twenty One Pilots: "Wondering, would you be, my little quarantine. Or is this the way it ends?" They later ask if you want to share their underground bunker, but manage to say it all with an upbeat tune. Aah, if the world has to end, then let it be with music like this.

2 Six Feet Apart by Alec Benjamin: "I have been missing the elements, and wishing the elephant in the room would kindly leave, and shut the door"—the young singer-songwriter tugs at our heartstrings with this song about loneliness, and missing the ones we love. Sigh.

3 Physical by Dua Lipa: She has become the dance icon we desperately need at this time. This song will make you jump with joy. And, if you are at home, do as she says, and get physical. But please use protection!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news