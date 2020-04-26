The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

We are still at home, and I am sure by now, everyone has a playlist for every chore. Add these songs and zone out.

1 Young and Alive by Baazi: "Ridin' my bike like I'm too young to drive; Careless and free like it's 2005". Oh, Baazi, you read our mind. But even though we can't ride a bike, we are all wishing we could go back in time. For now, we will sing along with Baazi, as this song is just too much of an ear candy.

2 Invisible Things by Lauv: "It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most; It's the way that I feel when I, when I hold you close; 'Cause everything else, oh, it comes and goes; It's the invisible things that I, that I love the most." The more I listen to Lauv, the more I love him. You will too.

3 Boyfriend by Selena Gomez: It's cute, and sexy, and will have you humming it, even if you don't want to. That's the sign of a hit pop song, people, and Gomez is a pro at that, thanks to her evolved style.

