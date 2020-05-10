The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Now, there is no way to go but up. So here are some songs to shake that bootay to.

1 Say So by Doja Cat: This song by the American rapper/singer will make you want to hang a disco ball in your living room (whatever size it may be), and skate around in hot shorts. I swear! Isn't that a good way to beat Corona blues? Listen now.

2 Dive Me Victoria Monét: "You are saying everything I like. I could watch your lips all night". This song is a throwback to the 90s R&B, and it's slow and easy, and sexy. Move slowly, with your SO, or just do the dance for your Instagram camera.

3 I Love You's by Hailee Stanfield: The only reason I first heard this song is because it samples my most favourite song, No More I Love You by Annie Lennox. And as much as I disapprove of it, as the original is so, so good, this one is good enough to listen to a few times. And if you haven't heard the original, do that now as well.

