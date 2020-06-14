The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

We are getting ready to get out in the world. Let's listen to some new music to soothe our frazzled nerves.

1 Sadder badder cooler by Tove Lo: "Love a good cry in the night, oh this sad girl's life"—yes, Tove Lo always knows what we girls think, and feel, and makes us feel like who cares! Listen to her and say, "Why am I cooler than you!"

2 Loser by ALMA: The girl pity party goes on, but isn't that fun sometimes. Finnish singer ALMA tells us that she is a loser, and that's okay. "My ex says I need therapy", she sings, and we think, don't we all?

3 Somebody by Dagny: Lovers who haven't met their SO in all of lockdown, can play this as they hold hands as they go for that drive. "I never felt this close with somebody", she sings in a lovely, upbeat, retro number, and we just can't help get carried away.

