Search

The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 13:52 IST | Aastha Atray Banan | Mumbai

The monsoons are truly upon us, and many of us are getting a chance to enjoy them from our homes for the first time

Jonas Blue
Jonas Blue

The monsoons are truly upon us, and many of us are getting a chance to enjoy them from our homes for the first time. That deserves a cool, new playlist.

1 Naked by Jonas Blue & MAX: "You only say you love me when we're naked." I think everyone on the dating apps will relate to this one! It's ear candy in every way, and will have you feeling happy on a
blue day.

2 Overused by Clara Mae: "What if we are better apart?" The Swedish vocalist has a knack for relevant lyrics and stuck-in-your-head melodies. She was even once part of the retro band Ace of Base! Listen in now.

3 Sad Girl Summer by Maisie Peters: All the girls who are nursing broken hearts at this time, get up and call your girls. Do a zoom call, listen to this song, and have some wine—don't have a sad girl summer!

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK