The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This
The monsoons are truly upon us, and many of us are getting a chance to enjoy them from our homes for the first time. That deserves a cool, new playlist.
1 Naked by Jonas Blue & MAX: "You only say you love me when we're naked." I think everyone on the dating apps will relate to this one! It's ear candy in every way, and will have you feeling happy on a
blue day.
2 Overused by Clara Mae: "What if we are better apart?" The Swedish vocalist has a knack for relevant lyrics and stuck-in-your-head melodies. She was even once part of the retro band Ace of Base! Listen in now.
3 Sad Girl Summer by Maisie Peters: All the girls who are nursing broken hearts at this time, get up and call your girls. Do a zoom call, listen to this song, and have some wine—don't have a sad girl summer!
