The punk funk

A four-piece rock outfit from Delhi returns to the city this weekend with new songs that celebrate their punk and disco elements

(From left) Kamal Singh, Akshat Nauriyal, former member Samar Grewal, and Akhil Sood of Hoirong

It’s been a difficult and different three years for the members of Delhi- and Bengaluru-based band Hoirong. They have a new line-up, scaling up a four-member band to a five-member one while striving to retain the core sound of their music, and yet trying to show their evolution, as they return to performing live after a hiatus, ahead of the debut of their fourth album, Cow Gives Milk.

Drummer Akshat Nauriyal, frontman and vocalist Kamal Singh and guitarist Akhil Sood have now been joined by guitarist Devasheesh Sharma and bassist Nihar Apte, and will play their second gig together. They will perform songs from their new album as well as some from the old ones. “We are all about making the music and not the posturing that comes with digital culture, which has become more important than writing music for some,” Nauriyal tells us, adding that the audience can expect their signature punk and post-rock sounds, with a dash of experimental elements.

Lyrically, they have stuck to taking inspiration from their own life and things around them. Take their album title for example. “We’re living in a time when our country is going through an interesting period. Cows are immensely respected and the government is making an effort to give increasing importance to this animal, which has more value than human beings today. So, yes, it is a take on the political scenario that we all are alarmed by,” Nauriyal concludes.

On: June 21, 9 pm onwards

At: Levi’s Lounge, Unit 2, New Mahalaxmi Silk Mills Premises, Mathurdas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in to RSVP