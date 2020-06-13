The purrfect social distancing! Adah Sharma shares an important message while feeding stray animals

Adah Sharma has been feeding stray animals near her house here. She says "coronavirus or no coronavirus, the animals are still hungry. I have my earliest memories of feeding animals. My mother being an animal lover I think I get it from her. Corona or no corona, the animals are still hungry so yes, we get out of our home to feed them," she said.

She ensures wearing a mask and taking precautions. "The animals need food just like us. They need to be fed as well. We all share the planet. Let's all stand for one another," she said. Adah has also shared a video on Instagram that shows her feeding a stray cat, and also speaking to the animal. She explains goes on to say that coronavirus does not spread through cats and dogs.

Animal lover Adah Sharma has been regularly feeding strays near her Pali Hill home. The Commando 3 (2019) actor says they have been hit hard by the pandemic. "Animals need food just like us. We all share the planet, let's all stand for one." She strikes a word of caution, "Do not feed strays in the middle of the road. As roads have been empty for over two months, most of them seem to have lost their sense of traffic."

Talking about her lockdown period, the Commando star said: "From slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles -- this lockdown has been quite productive."

The actress started her Bollywood journey with the horror film 1920 and went on to do Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 2 and Commando 3. Adah is confident that the "Commando" series, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, will continue further.

