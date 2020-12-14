The race to the Oscars begins: Guneet Monga joins the team of Jallikattu as executive producer

Ahead of its Oscars 2021 campaign, Guneet Monga has come on board Jallikattu, India's official entry to the Academy Awards' international feature category, as an executive producer. Monga was an executive producer on Period. End of Sentence, which won the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the Oscars last year.

"It's an absolute honour to join team Jallikattu on its Oscar journey. Jallikattu blew my mind, it’s a high octane masterpiece!! @lijo_lebowski you're phenomenal! Let's do this," she posted. Monga is known for backing films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Lunchbox (2013) and Masaan (2015).

Speaking of Jallikattu, a mid-day review of the film reads, "This one, in its essence, is a sensory experience — compelling you to put your feet up, and marvel at the surrealism first. I watched Jallikattu much after everyone else, with a gentle note that I must wait for the climax! Gotta check it out. As an audience, that's the best thing you can hear, before checking out any movie.

Keeps you hooked alright. As does the star of this show, a buffalo — it's an animatronic; you won't believe it's not real — making Jallikattu, India's very own Jurassic Park, on a severely indie budget! I'm told that animatronic got delivered in Rs 20 lakh!"

