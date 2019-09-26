The second trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is short but spectacular

The second trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is out and is short but spectacular. The canvas is ambitiously staged every frame speaks volumes of glitter and grandeur. The narrative is known to all by now, it's the fascinating and inspiring story of India's unsung hero and warrior who became the first voice to be raised against the oppression of the British Rule. And the legendary leading man seems to have immersed himself into the character.

The ensemble cast is highly impressive and boasts off names like Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. Produced by Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy, the film is all set to release in multiple languages across the country on October 2, 2019.

Take a look at the trailer right here:

Undoubtedly, it's going to wreak havoc in the Southern markets. As far as the Northern territories are concerned, it would face stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

To give the credit where it's due, the visual effects look real and rousing, which sadly don't really strike a connect with most of the period dramas, specially made in India. The performances too, seem to be infused with realism. This isn't an easy film to make or mount, the idea itself is a reflection of the makers' audacity. This is nothing less than a dream project. It shall be a highly emotional moment when the team witnesses it on the celluloid on the day the film opens in the cinemas; their two years of patience and perseverance will be for the globe to see. This could be a major success story.

