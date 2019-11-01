The shape of change

One in every 50 Indians i.e. 26 million people have intellectual disability (ID). But like most disabilities it continues to go unnoticed.

Started 75 years ago, the Jai Vakeel Foundation has supported thousands of children with ID with a majority belonging to the poorest of families, making it the largest and oldest non-profit serving these children. Their provisions not only include skill development and support services but also healthcare and education.



Gurcharan Singh

This Saturday, the NGO has conceptualised an initiative to help spread awareness about ID and gather funds. Titled Champions of Change, the four-day exhibition curated by Arzan Khambatta will feature 75 sculptures of a seated designed and assembled by him.

The artworks that depict a child-like innocence have been painted by renowned artists like Manu Parekh, Jayasri Burman, Paresh Maity, Seema Kohli, Jaideep Mehrotra and Bose Krishnamachari.



Arzan Khambatta

On November 2 to 5, 11 am to 7 pm

At TAO Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24918585

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates