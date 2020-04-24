'The Shoes' by esteemed writer Roshan Bhondekar receives global fame!

Roshan Bhondekar's The Shoes in association with Envision Film Studio production wins big at the Global Film competition in San Diego (California), the USA for recognition for Liberation/ Social Justice/Protest and also got an official Selection in F5: FPP Financial Focus FilmFest, Florida - the United States for Audience Choice Award.

Roshan is a well-known author from a small village in Maharashtra, India who started off as a blogger has now gained global recognization for his huge body of work. His journey from a small town in India to Spain has been a total inspiration. Owing to his impeccable writing skills, The Shoes went ahead to win audiences' hearts and has bagged accolades internationally for its soul-touching storyline.

Shot completely in Spain, The Shoes is a story based on a child's right to have a dignified and secure life. The short film throws light on the global child education and poverty and going by the current coronavirus pandemic, it is essential to take the right measures to cope up with poverty and lack of child education, especially girl child education.

Roshan has also written books like The Frame: An Art of Optimism and Love - The Key to Optimism: Path Towards Happiness. He is best known as an International Author, Columnist, Speaker & Creative Director.

Back in 2017, Roshan was the Vice President of Hope India NGO. Also known for his prime responsibilities at the NGO were to drive the initiatives for skill development, women empowerment, human rights, and education at the national level.

Not only The Shoes but Roshan Bhondekar's Hausla Aur Raste, an Indian short film, too won prestigious awards during International film festivals, one during the Delhi Shorts International Film Festival as 'Special Festival Mention', in India and another one as 'Best 1st Time Filmmaker' Award during Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes.

It has always been a delight to witness Roshan's craft of work and the world is looking forward to seeing more such inspiring content in the coming years.

