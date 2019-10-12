The Sky Is Pink box office day 1: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's film opens at Rs 2.50 crore
Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf's film, The Sky Is Pink, has received solid critical acclaim.
Before hitting the big screens, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf's film, The Sky Is Pink was screened at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation at the festival and also earned critical acclaim. Trade pundits had predicted approximately Rs 4 crore as its opening number at the box office.
However, a report in Box Office India says that The Sky Is Pink opened at Rs 2.50 crore at the box office on Friday. This film is Priyanka Chopra's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. She plays Farhan Akhtar's wife in the film, while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf play their children. The Sky Is Pink is a low-key drama that earned several accolades, and the global star promoted the film on international shows as well.
The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, played by Zaira Wasim, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenges science, changes faith and is constantly tested in their love and relationships.
While Zaira's act is being hailed, the Dangal actress quit the film industry a few months ago. She did not reveal the exact reason behind doing so but confirmed it on social media that she has bid adieu to the world of lights, camera, and action. Needless to say, Zaira is a talented actor but she refused to be a part of any of the film's promotions too.
Priyanka Chopra also thanked all her fans for showering love upon The Sky Is Pink. Upon completion of this film, the desi girl returned to the US to be with her husband Nick Jonas.
On Friday evening, the producers, Roy Kapur Films organised a small gathering to celebrate The Sky Is Pink. Farhan Akhtar with ladylove Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan with producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and its cast and crew were seen at the event.
What better way to celebrate the release of this special film than with the dreamers, believers & creators. Thank you Vidya & Sid for a lovely evening. âÂ¤ï¸Â Missed you @priyankachopra @zairawasim_ #Ronnie @rsvpmovies #Ishaan @memba.music .. #theskyispink #intheatresnow
Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink released on October 11, 2019, and is currently running in theatres.
Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and host of other celebs attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. The Sky is Pink is the love story of a couple - Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar) - told through the lens of their teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Janhvi Kapoor also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
Ira Khan along with grandmother Zeenat Hussain arrives for the special screening of The Sky In Pink at a Juhu multiplex.
Siddharth Roy Kapur's wife Vidya Balan also came in for the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu. Vidya looked pretty in her black saree.
Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur were all smiles as they arrived for the special screening of their film The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Siddharth Roy Kapur's brothers Kunaal Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty had a fun time posing for the photographers at the special screening of Priyanka Chopra-starrer.
Rohit Saraf stars in the film alongside Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The young actor happily posed for the photographers at the special screening of his film.
Sharad Kelkar, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, Aparshakti Khurana and Urvashi Rautela pose for the photographers at The Sky Is Pink screening in Juhu.
Swara Bhasker wore a black and white striped dress as she attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Radhika Madan also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose was all smile as she attended her film screening in Juhu.
Sharman Joshi and wife Prerana also attended the special screening of The Sky In Pink in Juhu.
Four More Shots Please actress Kirti Kulhari looked pretty in her printed off-shoulder mini dress as she attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a Juhu multiplex.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's sister Mannara also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka Alva also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Karwaan actor Mithila Palkar also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon dressed in all-black attire arrives for the special screening of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer in Juhu.
Prachee Shah and husband Vishwaas Paandya also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a multiplex in Juhu.
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Vandana Pathak with her family attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Uri actor Mohit Raina also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink in Juhu.
Rahul Bose and Zoya Akhtar pose for the photographers at the special screening of The Sky Is Pink.
Sunny Singh, who will be next seen in Ujda Chaman, also attended the special screening of The Sky Is Pink at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
