The Sky Is Pink box office day 1: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's film opens at Rs 2.50 crore

Before hitting the big screens, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf's film, The Sky Is Pink was screened at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation at the festival and also earned critical acclaim. Trade pundits had predicted approximately Rs 4 crore as its opening number at the box office.

However, a report in Box Office India says that The Sky Is Pink opened at Rs 2.50 crore at the box office on Friday. This film is Priyanka Chopra's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. She plays Farhan Akhtar's wife in the film, while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf play their children. The Sky Is Pink is a low-key drama that earned several accolades, and the global star promoted the film on international shows as well.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, played by Zaira Wasim, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenges science, changes faith and is constantly tested in their love and relationships.

While Zaira's act is being hailed, the Dangal actress quit the film industry a few months ago. She did not reveal the exact reason behind doing so but confirmed it on social media that she has bid adieu to the world of lights, camera, and action. Needless to say, Zaira is a talented actor but she refused to be a part of any of the film's promotions too.

Priyanka Chopra also thanked all her fans for showering love upon The Sky Is Pink. Upon completion of this film, the desi girl returned to the US to be with her husband Nick Jonas.

On Friday evening, the producers, Roy Kapur Films organised a small gathering to celebrate The Sky Is Pink. Farhan Akhtar with ladylove Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan with producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and its cast and crew were seen at the event.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink released on October 11, 2019, and is currently running in theatres.

