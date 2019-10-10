The Sky Is Pink celeb review: Diana Penty, Shefali Shah love Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar's film
Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink's screening was held on Wednesday evening in Juhu, Mumbai.
The makers of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's film, The Sky Is Pink, held a special screening at a suburban theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. The celeb screening was attended by Vidya Balan, Nitesh Tiwari, Diana Penty, Javed Akhtar, Asha Parekh, Ira Khan, Mannara Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rahul Bose, Pragya Yadav, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urvashi Rautela, Kubbra Sait and a few others.
Everyone exited the multiplex with moist eyes and a smile on their face! Their expressions were enough to say that The Sky Is Pink had made everyone travel through life's different phases. Diana Penty expressed her views about the film on Twitter.
Diana wrote: "Still trying to get over #TheSkyIsPink A beautiful, beautiful film. Congratulations @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, #ShonaliBose, #RohitSaraf, @ZairaWasimmm, @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies & the entire team [sic]."
Priyanka Chopra's Twitter account is currently filled with multiple retweets by her friends, critics, who loved the film. Farhan Akhtar too has retweeted several tweets by his friends about The Sky Is Pink.
#TheSkyIsPink will make you laugh, cry, applaud and cheer. #ShonaliBose shines as she tells the true life story of the brave #Choudhury family with such immense passion. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @roykapurfilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) October 10, 2019
Another one to write about this film was Shefali Shah. The seasoned actress wrote: "Just saw The Sky is Pink. There’s so much to say and yet I can’t find the words. Somethings are better felt than said. It drained me and yet filled me at the same time. INDEED [sic]"
Kubbra Sait also wrote how grief can be celebrated in several other ways.
The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. Talking about it in an interview with mid-day, the actress said, "I always had films coming my way. But during Quantico, I had to give 11 months of my year to them. This is why I did Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic because one month is not enough to finish a feature. Post-Quantico, I knew what kind of film I was looking for. I knew Alex Parish so well that I needed a role to scare me. I wanted to be on my toes, get sleepless nights. I knew I wanted to be fed as an artiste. It's a responsibility to play a real-life person. I had to play a mother which I am not yet. I remember a scene required me to go so deep into me that once cameras stopped, I held Shonali and cried. I was getting married when I was shooting, so there was no time to plan the wedding in between the film."
The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. This character is played by Zaira Wasim. Chopra and Akhtar play her parents and Rohit Saraf her brother.
The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rohit Saraf and Shonali Bose were snapped at a media interaction for the promotional event of The Sky Is Pink. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was clicked in various moods at the promotional event, and her every expression looks no less than a drama sequence.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make an appearance on the Hindi film with The Sky Is Pink after three years and there's immense excitement among her fans.
The trailer of The Sky Is Pink has received a stupendous response and the film, which was recently screened at the Toronto Film Festival, received a standing ovation. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on October 11.
Speaking about the same in an interview with IANS, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said: "This is a very special film based on a special real-life couple who thrive through extraordinary circumstances. I feel like in a cynical world today where we live our own lives, this film shows you what it can do when you have a family, family support."
"This talks about love, togetherness and loss. It talks about all these things in a very unique and different perspective. Working on this film has changed my perspective for the better and that is why people should go and watch," concluded Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the media interaction.
