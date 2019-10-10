The Sky Is Pink celeb review: Diana Penty, Shefali Shah love Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar's film

The makers of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's film, The Sky Is Pink, held a special screening at a suburban theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. The celeb screening was attended by Vidya Balan, Nitesh Tiwari, Diana Penty, Javed Akhtar, Asha Parekh, Ira Khan, Mannara Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rahul Bose, Pragya Yadav, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Urvashi Rautela, Kubbra Sait and a few others.

Everyone exited the multiplex with moist eyes and a smile on their face! Their expressions were enough to say that The Sky Is Pink had made everyone travel through life's different phases. Diana Penty expressed her views about the film on Twitter.

Diana wrote: "Still trying to get over #TheSkyIsPink A beautiful, beautiful film. Congratulations @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, #ShonaliBose, #RohitSaraf, @ZairaWasimmm, @roykapurfilms @RSVPMovies & the entire team [sic]."

Priyanka Chopra's Twitter account is currently filled with multiple retweets by her friends, critics, who loved the film. Farhan Akhtar too has retweeted several tweets by his friends about The Sky Is Pink.

Another one to write about this film was Shefali Shah. The seasoned actress wrote: "Just saw The Sky is Pink. There’s so much to say and yet I can’t find the words. Somethings are better felt than said. It drained me and yet filled me at the same time. INDEED [sic]"

Just saw The Sky is Pink. There’s so much to say and yet I can’t find the words. Somethings are better felt than said.

It drained me and yet filled me at the same time.

INDEED #TheSkyIsPink@roykapurfilms@FarOutAkhtar@priyankachopra#ShonaliBose — Shefali Shah (@ShefaliShah_) October 8, 2019

Kubbra Sait also wrote how grief can be celebrated in several other ways.

Grief has its own language. Everyone interprets it at their own country pace and in their own space.#TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 9, 2019

Imagining the possibilities of life, when nothing seems to go your way is the essence of #SkyIsPink love love Moose and Panda.

This is such a dear film @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 9, 2019

The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. Talking about it in an interview with mid-day, the actress said, "I always had films coming my way. But during Quantico, I had to give 11 months of my year to them. This is why I did Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic because one month is not enough to finish a feature. Post-Quantico, I knew what kind of film I was looking for. I knew Alex Parish so well that I needed a role to scare me. I wanted to be on my toes, get sleepless nights. I knew I wanted to be fed as an artiste. It's a responsibility to play a real-life person. I had to play a mother which I am not yet. I remember a scene required me to go so deep into me that once cameras stopped, I held Shonali and cried. I was getting married when I was shooting, so there was no time to plan the wedding in between the film."

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. This character is played by Zaira Wasim. Chopra and Akhtar play her parents and Rohit Saraf her brother.

The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates