The Sky Is Pink early reviews: Here's what the audience is saying

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, September 15. So far, the film has received good reviews from the international media and audiences, with reports saying that the film is an 'immersive emotional experience'.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, "For those who like head-on, immersive emotional experiences at the movies, The Sky Is Pink may be a direct hit. It makes a lot more demands on the heartstrings than the first film from writer-director Shonali Bose, her moving but more moderate 2014 Netpac-winner, Margarita With a Straw..."

Twitter users, too, have commended the movie. Here's what one of them tweeted: "Truly the most beautiful movie I've seen this year. Please watch this film! #TheSkyIsPink"

Another Twitter user wrote:

#TheSkyisPink - Wow this movie was incredible! It was an honour to have the Bose and Chaudhary families in the audience today! #TIFF2019 pic.twitter.com/65mq2JMBiQ — Dr. Winder Gill (@winder_gill) September 14, 2019

Umair Sandhu, entertainment journalist, wrote, "First Review #TheSkyIsPink from #TIFF ! It makes for an excellent movie that you must watch with your entire family. @priyankachopra surprises everyone with her exceptionally sensitive performance that can be rightly termed as a 'straight-from-the-heart' act. She Nailed it."

Yet another Twitter user said that The Sky Is Pink is the story of a family's courageous journey.

What a powerful Saturday of #TIFF19 films! Started my day with this tear jerker. #TheSkyIsPink cast talk about this amazing story of a family's courageous journey! https://t.co/fR8bBa6SMI — Writethana (@writethana) September 15, 2019

While another reviewer tweeted, "So many extraordinary films @tiff_net this year! One that really resonated with me personally is theskyispinkofficial film by female director and my personal shero shonalibose_ ! Best direction and best performances…"

The Sky Is Pink received a 4-minute long standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder at the age of 13. The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

