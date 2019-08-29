The Sky Is Pink stills: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim are a happy family!

bollywood

The stills released of the film, The Sky Is Pink shows Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar as a couple and as parents to Zaira Wasim's character

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in a still from the film. All pictures are sourced from the film's representatives

The makers of Shonali Bose's film, The Sky Is Pink have released two stills from the film. The first still has Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim on the dinner table. The picture is definitely a raw still from the sets as we can see in the background. While there's a plate of snack, parents Farhan and Priyanka are helping their daughter, Zaira with something. The picture makes us say 'perfect family' picture.

The second still has Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra as a couple lost into each other's eyes and soaked in love at a foreign locale. Dressed in a trench coat, Priyanka Chopra looks chic while Farhan looks dapper in a grey suit.

Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra in a still from the film.

The third picture has the entire star cast of The Sky Is Pink in one frame. Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Shonali Bose are all smiles in this frame with the star cast.

Ronnie Screwvala, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Priyanka Chopra, Shonali Bose, and Zaira Wasim.

The Sky is Pink is an incredible love story of a couple -Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Spanning over three decades, the family moves countries, challenge science, change faith and are constantly tested in their love and relationships. On the other note, Zaira Wasim has called its quits from the Hindi film industry, and through an emotional Facebook post, she confirmed that she won't be a part of the film's promotions either.

While Zaira was a thorough professional throughout the shoot, she is now firm in her resolve to not be associated with movies in any capacity. The team, including director Shonali Bose, were informed of her decision. "Wasim's move has left the public divided in its opinion. While former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said it was not anyone's place to question her choice, author Taslima Nasreen described it as "a moronic decision."

Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11, 2019.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas heads off to Toronto for The Sky Is Pink premiere

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates