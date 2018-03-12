The Spartan Poker and Mukkamaar celebrate International Women's Day

Actors such as Nushrat Bharucha, Pooja Gor and Kritika Kamra amongst others came together to celebrate the power of womanhood at the grand event

Nushrat Bharucha along with Amin Rozani MD & Co-founder The Spartan Poker at MukkaMaar Women's Day celebration.

MukkaMaar, an organisation that aims to empower girls through free martial-arts and self-defence training, and The Spartan Poker – India's leading poker gaming portal, celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018 at Rajarani School,Oshiwara, Mumbai.

The team of MukkaMaar and The Spartan Poker along with personalities such as Nushrat Baroocha, Pooja Gor, Kritika Kamra, Nayani Dixit and Tess Joseph celebrated the power of womanhood, while they also spread the message of ‘Stronger Together.’ The event was attended by students and parents where Dr.Bharati Lavekar, MLA, Versova graced the event with her kind presence and extended her support for the MukkaMaar girls.

The unique event featured impactful and fascinating performances by martial artists and the MukkaMaar girls. To highlight the importance of educating girls for a better and brighter future of the nation, a documentary - 'Girl Rising' was screened for the children and parents at the event. Madhuri and Priya, accomplished personalities from the transgender community also attended the event and shared their inspiring stories with the children. A riveting panel discussion took place with the guests, wherein popular television actresses such as Pooja Gor known for her strong roles in numerous shows including 'Mann ki Awaaz Pratigya,' and 'Kritika Kamra' also known for her shows such as ‘Kitni Mahobabat hai,’ along with actress Nayani Dixit known for her role in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' and other movies as well as casting whizz - Tess Joseph, shared their views and ideas with the audience.

L-R_Rajshri Deshpande, Tess Joseph, Ishita Sharma, Amin Rozani, Alex Fernandes, Pooja Gor, Kritika Kamra and Nayani Dixit celebrating Womens Day

Commenting on the event, Actress Nushrat Bharucha said, "I am very priviledged that I am a girl. I run my house, I earn my own bread and butter and I live by myself. Women today are empowered and we can achieve whatever we set our mind to. It’s really important that girls from a very young age are trained for self-defence and martial-arts. I feel martial-arts is definitely necessary. When I was young I had also joined martial-arts classes but unfortunately couldn't continue. So I would like to tell all the MukkaMaar girls that continue learning this do not stop come what may."

Expressing her excitement at the event, Ishita Sharma, Actress/Co-founder of MukkaMaar said, "It is a moment of pride for me to witness month-long efforts of MukkaMaar Team come to fruition with the success of the event. It is really inspiring to have all the high-achievers step forward and share their stories with the children. I feel it is really important and necessary to learn martial-arts since it serves to be the best tool for self-defence. A big thank you to The Spartan Poker team, since the event would not have been possible without their support and help to make it happen."

Expressing his gratitude Amin Rozani, MD & Co-founder, The Spartan Poker said, "It's indeed an honour to be a part of such a wonderful initiative that Ishita and MukkaMaar team have started. We need to equip girls with the knowledge and practice of martial-arts, while it teaches them self-defence, the practice also leads to a healthier and disciplines life-style contributing in every area of their lives. With the intention to give back to the society, we are proud to have associated with MukkaMaar, who have thoroughly inspired everyone present at the event."

