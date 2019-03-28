The sustainable thing to do

things-to-do

In his new series of paintings made in collaboration with a fashion label, artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh depicts the circularity in nature

The label works with artisans at the grassroots level and sources fabric responsibly

What is the principle of recycling? You begin with raw material, create something out of it, bring it back to its original state and start over. "So, in a way it's like coming full circle; you start at one point and return to it," says multidisciplinary artist Sajid Wajid Shaikh about the theme of his paintings for Full Circle, an exhibition at the Kala Ghoda gallery, ARTISANS'.

A collaboration between Shaikh and Indigene, a sustainable fashion label, it will also feature re-purposed fabric from past seasons into a new collection of garments, accessories and stationery. The exhibition opens today and a walkthrough with the artists — Shaikh, and Ruchi Tripathi and Jaya Bhatt, founders of the label and textile design graduates from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi — has been scheduled for this evening.



Sajid Wajid Shaikh's artworks for the exhibition feature drawings in loops

"The conversation began a year ago," says Shaikh, who has employed reused garbage and found objects he's stumbled upon as his medium in the past, before moving on to drawing-based work. "I started developing these drawings as loops, letting the subconscious take over. So, in a way, the drawing unfolds before the artist's eyes," he explains, referring to surrealist automatism. The paintings have been done in the medium of ink on translucent paper. For the exhibition, they will be juxtaposed with re-purposed fabrics from the label.

The idea of loops was further substantiated when Shaikh read iconic poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's Rashmirathi. "In it, when Duryodhan tries to bind Krishna, he tells him, "Sab janm mujh hi se paate hain, fir laut mujh hi mein aate hain [All are born from me, and all return to me]. This applies to nature too," he shares.

FROM Today till March 30, 11 am to 7 pm; walkthrough today, 6.30 pm

AT ARTISANS', 52 – 56, Dr VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 9820145397

