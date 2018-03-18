The third episode of The Remix has the contestants performing with live musicians

Contestants are seen competing with a unique theme of live music in the third episode of Amazon Prime Video's Original, The Remix

Amazon Prime Video's third episode streamed today had the contestants performing to a theme wherein they perform along with live musicians. After entertaining the audience with a double bonanza with two episodes last week, Amazon Prime Videos has launched the third episode wherein the contestants are seen competing with a unique theme of live music.

The Remix beings to India the first time a concept wherein contestants revamp existing popular chartbusters adding a unique twist to it. An Amazon Original, it is India's first reality show.

While the first episode was an introductory one where not only the contestants but also the judges performed, the competition began from the second episode. The second episode witnessed the theme of Bollywood music, wherein the contestants revamped Bollywood chartbusters to add their unique zing.

The recently released third episode presented yet another unique theme, the contestants i.e the singer and the DJ are seen performing with live musicians who could be playing one or more instruments live on stage.

Judged by renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan, celebrated music director Amit Trivedi and audience's favourite DJ Nucleya, 'The Remix' has received a positive response from the digital audience.

The first two episodes saw the contestants jazzing up songs like 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Love Dose', 'Main Lovely Ho Gayiaan', 'Senorita' and others.

Hosted by renowned TV Actor Karan Tacker, 'The Remix' is a 10 episodic show wherein 10 teams compete with one another, each comprising a Singer and Music producer.

The contestants create their own unique sound of music and compete against each other.

Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and streamed first two episodes last week, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

