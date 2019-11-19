The trailer of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all about grandeur and glory

It has been a while since was saw Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in their rustic elements. The last time the actors came together on the screen, it was for Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, a fascinating portrayal of Othello. Also joining them this time is Devgn's wife, Kajol. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior looks grand in visuals and gritty in its narrative.

Devgn has established his career by playing ferocious characters that are driven by intensity and enigma. Right from Lajja to The Legend Of Bhagat Singh to Gangaajal, there are some respectable names in his repertoire. Saif is no less and by far the most exciting actor out of his contemporaries. His film choices often tilt towards the esoteric ones, drifting away from the conventional norms.

And Kajol is arguably one of the finest talents in the country. Right from romance to comedy to drama, she has dabbled with all the possible genres and excelled in all her films. This role of Savitribai Malusare, it seems, was tailor-made for the actor. The territory may be new, but her prowess would force us to strike a chord with her emotional depth. And to see her with Devgn after so long would be equally enthralling.

Have a look at the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer right here:

There have been too many historical sagas that Indian Cinema has made over the years, but given the ambition that the nation is capable of pulling off, and the audacity with which we continue to make stories about our Unsung Heroes, Tanhaji deserves to be seen. This is just one of the stories in the lost pages of history, the story of a Warrior that sacrificed his life and a story whose grit and glory was never known to the country.

And given the film is releasing in 3D, it would be more exhilarating to witness those stunning locales and eye-watering camerawork. Devgn shared two glimpses of the movie on his Twitter account. The first one was a small description of his fearless character. Take a look:

The other one raised a question that will be answered once the film opens in the cinemas:

Releasing on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

