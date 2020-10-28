Search

The trailer of Bicchoo Ka Khel starring Divyendu V Sharmaa, Anshul Chauhan out now

Updated: 28 October, 2020 14:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride.

A still from Bicchoo Ka Khel
A still from Bicchoo Ka Khel

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club unveiled the trailer of their upcoming crime thriller 'Bicchoo Ka Khel'. Serving as the perfect Diwali Dhamaka for audiences, the series features a talented star cast that includes the likes of Divyendu V Sharmaa, Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, and Gagan Anand, among others.

Watch the trailer below:

The high-intensity trailer takes the audience for a rollercoaster ride with its suspense and epic one-liners that will leave one in splits at the most unexpected moments. Set in the Hindi heartland of Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhil, played by Divyendu, a sharp-witted youth who is a fan of pulp fiction novels.

Speaking about the trailer, actor Divyendu comments, "I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed."

All set to stream from November 18, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Divyendu V Sharmaa

 

First Published: 28 October, 2020 12:35 IST

Tags

web seriesEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK