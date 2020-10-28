The trailer of Bicchoo Ka Khel starring Divyendu V Sharmaa, Anshul Chauhan out now

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club unveiled the trailer of their upcoming crime thriller 'Bicchoo Ka Khel'. Serving as the perfect Diwali Dhamaka for audiences, the series features a talented star cast that includes the likes of Divyendu V Sharmaa, Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Mukul Chadda, Rajesh Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, and Gagan Anand, among others.

The high-intensity trailer takes the audience for a rollercoaster ride with its suspense and epic one-liners that will leave one in splits at the most unexpected moments. Set in the Hindi heartland of Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhil, played by Divyendu, a sharp-witted youth who is a fan of pulp fiction novels.

Speaking about the trailer, actor Divyendu comments, "I am really excited about the series as I got to play a character which I was looking for a long time. My character Akhil is an intelligent youth who is a fan of pulp fiction. The trailer is fast-paced and turned out to be really well crafted. The story and characters are nicely written, that it reflects in our performance on screen. I am really looking forward to the response of the viewers and fans who have always loved the characters which I have portrayed."

All set to stream from November 18, Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.

