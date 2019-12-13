The trailer of Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is out; watch it now!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have released the trailer of the brand new season of Ragini MMS Returns and Ragini is back to spook everyone once again! The much-awaited franchise has got a pretty dhamakedaar trailer, which was launched at 21:21 pm on 12.12.2019.

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 stars real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood along with the sizzling Sunny Leone who is already making headlines with her 'Hello Ji!' number and will be seen playing a paranormal expert in the series.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Ragini Shroff, a final year student played by Divya Agarwal. As her closest friend, Varsha, is getting married, she goes on an all-girls trip with her friends to celebrate the bachelorette. Unaware of the fact that a gang of boys, who also happen to be their friends from college followed them on this trip, the girls reach a recently opened hotel in the woods. The owner of the hotel, Rahul, played by Varun Sood, meets Ragini for the first time and there is instant chemistry between them. Watch the trailer below:

Things start to slip out of hand on the first night itself when Ragini feels something is wrong with the place, but others don't take her seriously. Soon things go from bad to worse and the whole group succumbs to the paranormal activities one by one and go missing.

On the trailer launch, content czarina Ekta Kapoor said, "We had these 2 young faces Divya and Varun as the lead who enjoy a massive fan following but wanted this one slam dunk moment which only the face of Ragini MMS could bring in. That's how we roped in Sunny Leone for the song as well as for a cameo in the series. She is truly magnificent and so are all other actors of the series. I love the fact that the series has this young and vibrant cast who has performed impeccably well. I am so happy and equally proud of doing this franchise."

Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India said, "It has been a fantastic year for us at ZEE5 and we have successfully managed to establish ourselves as a platform, where everyone can find something of their interest to binge-watch. Our collaboration with ALTBalaji is further helping us grow from strength to strength. We are now, looking forward to add Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 to our content library. It is an exciting series and we are certain it will be loved by our audiences."

Sunny Leone said, "I had a great time shooting for the song as well as my cameo in the series. The lyrics are very catchy and I rehearsed multiple times just so that I get the hook step perfectly. It actually feels amazing that the song has already become so popular and everyone is dancing to its tunes. I am glad I could be a part of this."

On the trailer launch, Divya Agarwal said, "I feel proud to be a part of a show like Ragini MMS. I have been following this franchise and it is a dream come true moment for me that I am a part of this finally. The journey has been overwhelming and challenging and I would like to thank Ekta ma'am for believing in me and giving me this huge opportunity to take this legacy forward. I hope I have done justice to the show and viewers will enjoy it the way they have enjoyed the previous season and the films."

Varun Sood quipped, "I am happy that through Ragini MMS Returns 2, I got the chance to share screen-space with Divya in a full-fledged acting project like this. This is like a dream debut for me as this is the biggest horrex franchise in India. We had great fun while shooting, especially our mini-reunion with Sunny Ma'am. We both have worked together in reality show with Sunny but this experience was something different for us and will always stay close to my heart." The new season of India's most popular horror franchise is all set to launch on December 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates