The trailer of Sushant Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara to be out tomorrow, makers share new poster

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi, the makers have released the new poster and also announced that the trailer is all set to come out tomorrow on July 6. This drama is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Fault In Our Stars.

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account to share the new poster with a beautiful caption, take a look at her post and the new poster right here:

Mr. Mukesh Chhabra, the director of Dil Bechara added, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

The film will see late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. With a soulful musical rendition, music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya bring to life the many emotions of this story. Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together, Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.

