The wait got longer for Arjun-Parineeti's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's long-complete film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, appears to be jinxed. It was finally seeing the light of day on March 20 after almost three years in the cans. Yesterday, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government ordered the closure of cinema halls until further notice.

Just when Kapoor and Chopra had begun promotions, the release of the film hangs in the balance again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looks like the makers will have to keep the project on hold yet again. Dibakar Banerjee's film was originally slated for 2018, and later pushed to 2019. The makers suddenly announced on March 3 that the film was ready for the marquee.

Previously, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have worked in two films together, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be their third. Speaking about working with Chopra, Kapoor had told IANS, "There is not a feeling of fear in me while working with Parineeti as I can tell her to improvise on a certain scene or ask her to do some more retakes together. There is no sense of insecurity among us in terms of outdoing each other. So, you look forward to working with such actors because eventually, it helps both the actors to perform a good scene. That is the reason I enjoy working with her."

