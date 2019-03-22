The Weekend Digest: Movie Screening, Music, Workshop

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Movie Screening
Magical weekend

If you "solemnly swear you are up to no good", and know which book that comes from, head to this Harry Potter screening (first two movies) by Sunset Cinema Club. Cosplayers are welcome.

ON March 23 and 24, 7.30 pm
AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West
Log on to sunsetcinemaclub.in
Cost Rs 399 onwards

Music
Tribute night

A tribute show to Elton John and Whitney Hous­t­on, conceptualised by Raell Padamsee's ACE productions, promises to take you on a nostalgic trip. 

ON March 23, 7.30 pm
AT Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Cost Rs 500 onwards

Theatre
Opera on your mind?

Enjoy an evening of opera at the screening of La Filles du Regiment this Tuesday. Produced by Laurent Pelly, this new production features Pretty Yende, among others.

ON March 26, 6.30 pm
AT Go­drej Dance Theatre, 196, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point
Log on to bookmyshow
Cost Rs 500

Drink
Unlimited margaritas 

Enjoy two hours of limitless signature margaritas, including the seasonal slush margarita and jalapeno mango option.

ON Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 6 pm
AT Sancho's, 21, Pali Hill Road, Khar West
CALL 9833373888
Cost Rs 1,500

Talk
Exploring Mars

Learn about Mars explor­ati­ons and how engineering challenges are tackled using technology with Anita Sengupta, professor of astronautics at University of Southern California.

ON March 24, 4 pm
AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East
CALL 23731234


Workshop
Acrylic special

Learn to use acrylic colours to paint eye-catching trays and coasters for your home at this workshop. First-timers are welcome.

ON March 23, 3 pm to 5 pm
AT Happy House Kitchen, Loyalka Compound, Girgaum Chowpatty
CALL 7777004211
Cost Rs 1,799

Getaway
Camp in Lonavala

Unwind at the Pawana campsite in Lonavala this weekend with this trip, that also includes a visit to Lohgad fort, campfire, music, board games, star-gazing and a barbeque.

ON March 23, 9 am to March 24, 10 am
MEET AT Lonavala Railway Station, Lonavala
CALL 8108507809
Cost Rs 1,850

