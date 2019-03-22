The Weekend Digest: Movie Screening, Music, Workshop

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Movie Screening

Magical weekend

If you "solemnly swear you are up to no good", and know which book that comes from, head to this Harry Potter screening (first two movies) by Sunset Cinema Club. Cosplayers are welcome.

ON March 23 and 24, 7.30 pm

AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West

Log on to sunsetcinemaclub.in

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Music

Tribute night

A tribute show to Elton John and Whitney Hous­t­on, conceptualised by Raell Padamsee's ACE productions, promises to take you on a nostalgic trip.

ON March 23, 7.30 pm

AT Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Theatre

Opera on your mind?

Enjoy an evening of opera at the screening of La Filles du Regiment this Tuesday. Produced by Laurent Pelly, this new production features Pretty Yende, among others.



ON March 26, 6.30 pm

AT Go­drej Dance Theatre, 196, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Log on to bookmyshow

Cost Rs 500

Drink

Unlimited margaritas

Enjoy two hours of limitless signature margaritas, including the seasonal slush margarita and jalapeno mango option.

ON Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 6 pm

AT Sancho's, 21, Pali Hill Road, Khar West

CALL 9833373888

Cost Rs 1,500

Talk

Exploring Mars

Learn about Mars explor­ati­ons and how engineering challenges are tackled using technology with Anita Sengupta, professor of astronautics at University of Southern California.

ON March 24, 4 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

CALL 23731234





Workshop

Acrylic special

Learn to use acrylic colours to paint eye-catching trays and coasters for your home at this workshop. First-timers are welcome.

ON March 23, 3 pm to 5 pm

AT Happy House Kitchen, Loyalka Compound, Girgaum Chowpatty

CALL 7777004211

Cost Rs 1,799

Getaway

Camp in Lonavala

Unwind at the Pawana campsite in Lonavala this weekend with this trip, that also includes a visit to Lohgad fort, campfire, music, board games, star-gazing and a barbeque.

ON March 23, 9 am to March 24, 10 am

MEET AT Lonavala Railway Station, Lonavala

CALL 8108507809

Cost Rs 1,850

