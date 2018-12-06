The weekend digest
Comedy
Laugh riot
Kickstart your weekend by joining seasoned comedians Atul Khatri and Anirban Dasgupta in a two-hour set. Proceeds from the show will go towards building vision centres in the country.
On December 8, 7 pm to 9 pm
At Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha, Marine Lines.
Cost Rs 500 onwards
Dance
An evening of celebration
To mark the birth anniversary of the late kathak maestro Pt Durgalal, head to a performance led by dancers Rahul Acharya (Odissi) and Swarada Bhave (bharatanatyam), that will end with a presentation by kathak students.
On December 8, 4.30 pm onwards AT Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruh, Thane West.
Call 21732525
Free
Photography
Fashion frames
Enroll in a two-week intensive workshop and learn technical as well as professional fashion photography skills.
Till December 20
At Rohan Shrestha School of Photography, Bandra West.
Call 9764997384
Music
Classical sounds
Understand the elements of Indian classical music at a workshop conducted by musicians Nadaka and Keshava.
On December 7, 6.45 pm onwards
At True School of Music, Lower Parel.
Call 66243200
Free
Food
Crazy bites
Head to the second season of a two-day food festival where you can sample and savour gourmet fare and different varieties of wine, as well as participate in dance classes and sport activities. There will also be live performances by saxophone artist Tanique Fossa and Kiran and the Impresarios, in addition to a capoeira display.
On December 8 to 9, 1 pm to 11 pm
At The Royal Western Indian Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.
Cost Rs 300
Fitness
Nama-stay away
Had a hectic week? De-stress by heading to a yoga retreat at a farm-stay away from the city. In addition to ashtanga yoga sessions, enjoy nutritious
home-cooked meals.
On December 8 to 9
At Utopia Farmstay, behind Seeyona, near York Winery, Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Gangavarhe Village, Nashik.
Call 8779621583
Cost Rs 10,000
Kids
Wordy day out
Take your little ones to a book club hosted at a city museum where The Coral Tree, a book written by Mamta Pandya and illustrated by Pankaj Gorana, will be discussed.
On December 9, 10.30 am to 11.30 am
At Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.
Call 23731234
