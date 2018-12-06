The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Comedy

Laugh riot

Kickstart your weekend by joining seasoned comedians Atul Khatri and Anirban Dasgupta in a two-hour set. Proceeds from the show will go towards building vision centres in the country.

On December 8, 7 pm to 9 pm

At Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha, Marine Lines.

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Dance

An evening of celebration

To mark the birth anniversary of the late kathak maestro Pt Durgalal, head to a performance led by dancers Rahul Acharya (Odissi) and Swarada Bhave (bharatanatyam), that will end with a presentation by kathak students.

On December 8, 4.30 pm onwards AT Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruh, Thane West.

Call 21732525

Free

Photography

Fashion frames

Enroll in a two-week intensive workshop and learn technical as well as professional fashion photography skills.

Till December 20

At Rohan Shrestha School of Photography, Bandra West.

Call 9764997384

Music

Classical sounds

Understand the elements of Indian classical music at a workshop conducted by musicians Nadaka and Keshava.

On December 7, 6.45 pm onwards

At True School of Music, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

Free

Food

Crazy bites

Head to the second season of a two-day food festival where you can sample and savour gourmet fare and different varieties of wine, as well as participate in dance classes and sport activities. There will also be live performances by saxophone artist Tanique Fossa and Kiran and the Impresarios, in addition to a capoeira display.

On December 8 to 9, 1 pm to 11 pm

At The Royal Western Indian Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.

Cost Rs 300

Fitness

Nama-stay away

Had a hectic week? De-stress by heading to a yoga retreat at a farm-stay away from the city. In addition to ashtanga yoga sessions, enjoy nutritious

home-cooked meals.

On December 8 to 9

At Utopia Farmstay, behind Seeyona, near York Winery, Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Gangavarhe Village, Nashik.

Call 8779621583

Cost Rs 10,000

Kids

Wordy day out

Take your little ones to a book club hosted at a city museum where The Coral Tree, a book written by Mamta Pandya and illustrated by Pankaj Gorana, will be discussed.

On December 9, 10.30 am to 11.30 am

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad City Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

