The Weekend Digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Exhibition

Origami as an art

Witness the Japanese art of paper-folding at Wonderfold '18, which also explores origami as a medium to teach mathematics and design concepts. Hourly workshops will be conducted between 11 am to 4 pm on all days of the exhibition.

FROM: December 14 to 17, 10 am to 6 pm

AT: Sir JJ College of Architecture, DN Road, Fort.

Talk

Intergenerational music

How are today's classical musicians carrying forward their heritage? Hear Zila Khan, daughter of Ustad Vilayat Khan, in conversation with Ayaan Ali Bangash and Taufiq Qureshi about their lineages.

ON: December 14, 6.15 pm

AT: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

CALL: 22844484

Workshop

Hat-tip to Monet

If the works of the great Impressionist painter Claude Monet take your breath away, sign up for an adult art appreciation workshop by Akanksha Nemani, where you can learn about Monet and create works of your own using his technique.

ON: December 15, 4 pm to 6 pm (open to ages 16 years and above)

AT: TAO Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 24918585

COST: Rs 2,000

Theatre

Corporate affairs

Take a break from the rat race of life to watch an award-winning play on it. Set in the smoking area of an office, Dhumrapaan explores the fears and insecurities of corporate life.

ON: December 16, 7 pm

AT: Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

CALL: 22824567

COST: Rs 700

Cause

Party with a difference

Bring in the festivities at the Pawsome Christmas party organised by The Welfare Of Stray Dogs. You can also play Santa by taking along treats and collars.

ON: December 16, 4.30 pm to 9 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Khar.

CALL: 7208043341

Concert

The folks from Rajasthan

You have missed out all this while if you haven't yet heard the music of the Manganiyars, a community from Rajasthan. So make up for lost time and listen to The Manganiyar Seduction, a mid-day Musical Nights' presentation that will showcase their unique style of singing, and indigenous instruments like the khartal and khamaicha.

ON: December 14, 7 pm

AT: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

ENTRY: Rs 699

Film festival

For the love of film

The good ol' medium of film is making a comeback. For over a fortnight, a bunch of young filmmakers have been learning to shoot on film and hand-develop it. Watch their creations and international shorts at the 16 mm Film Festival. You can also sign up for a beginner's workshop.

FROM: December 14 to 16

AT: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

Season special

My sweet charlie

'Tis the season of strawberries and if you haven't planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar yet, a Chembur restaurant promises to give you a taste of the luscious fruit from the hills with its special menu featuring mocktails, coulis and cream.

TILL: January 6

AT: Via Bombay, Jewel of Chembur, Chembur East.

cALL: 67099988

