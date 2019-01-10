The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Dance

Tribute to Pundit Durgalal

Sam Ved Society and veteran Kathak artiste Uma Dogra will present Bhavanjali, a year-long performance series to celebrate her guru Pundit Durgalal’s 70th birthday. The evening will see performances by Dr Sandhya Purecha, Diksha Rawat and Aditi Mitra.

On January 13, 6.30 pm

At TSPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan’s Cultural Centre Andheri West.

Getaway

Kite-flying camp

Sign up for a two day getaway and celebrate Makar Sankranti with kite flying, live music, campfire and games this weekend. There’s also an unlimited barbecue and camping in tents at the site. Don’t forget to bring along bedsheets, a torch, cap and sunglasses.

On January 12 and 13

At Pawna Lake, near Lonavala.

Call 7709149111

Cost Rs 1,500

Music

Morning raga

Enjoy an early Sunday with Pratahswar, a morning raga series by Pancham Nishad featuring legendary singer Begum Parveen Sultana.

On January 13, 6.30 am

At Ka­la Prangan, Pu La Deshpande Ma­ha­ra­shtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi.

Sports

Team spirit

If football is your forte, form teams of five and register at this mixed gender Zars Football Funday by Shanthi Kunnj.

On January 13, 10 am

At Astro Park, Co­operage ground, Nariman Po­int.

Call 9619702128

Cost Rs 3,000

Workshop

Mistress of spices

Learn how to grow your own herbs at a workshop with Sarab Matharu. This one-day course includes tips on growing and maintaining stevia, lemongrass, rosemary, tulsi, mint, hibiscus and blue butterfly pea. Learn how to propagate from seeds and cuttings, and about using the right soil and fertiliser.

On January 12, 10 am to 12 pm

At The Space, AB Nair road, Juhu.

Log on to thespacejuhu.in

Call 9892035182

Cost Rs 1,800

Art exhibition

Creations of a couple

Husband-wife artist duo Siddharth and Shibani Sengupta are showcasing their latest collection, called Krishnayan Aranyak. While Siddhartha’s paintings revolve around the familiar figure of Krishna, Shibani’s bring out the diversity of colours and textures amidst dense flora and fauna.

Till January 14, 11 am to 7 pm

At Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Stand up

Funny guys

Comedian Rahul Dua is going to do his tightest one hour, aided by Chirag Panjwani. Head here to be a part of their YouTube video, which will be shot at the event.

On January 12, 6 pm

At The Habitat — Comedy and Music Cafe, Unicontinental Road Number 3, Khar West. log on to insider.com

Cost Rs 499

