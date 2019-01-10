The Weekend Digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Dance
Tribute to Pundit Durgalal
Sam Ved Society and veteran Kathak artiste Uma Dogra will present Bhavanjali, a year-long performance series to celebrate her guru Pundit Durgalal’s 70th birthday. The evening will see performances by Dr Sandhya Purecha, Diksha Rawat and Aditi Mitra.
On January 13, 6.30 pm
At TSPJIMR Auditorium, Bhavan’s Cultural Centre Andheri West.
Getaway
Kite-flying camp
Sign up for a two day getaway and celebrate Makar Sankranti with kite flying, live music, campfire and games this weekend. There’s also an unlimited barbecue and camping in tents at the site. Don’t forget to bring along bedsheets, a torch, cap and sunglasses.
On January 12 and 13
At Pawna Lake, near Lonavala.
Call 7709149111
Cost Rs 1,500
Music
Morning raga
Enjoy an early Sunday with Pratahswar, a morning raga series by Pancham Nishad featuring legendary singer Begum Parveen Sultana.
On January 13, 6.30 am
At Kala Prangan, Pu La Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi.
Sports
Team spirit
If football is your forte, form teams of five and register at this mixed gender Zars Football Funday by Shanthi Kunnj.
On January 13, 10 am
At Astro Park, Cooperage ground, Nariman Point.
Call 9619702128
Cost Rs 3,000
Workshop
Mistress of spices
Learn how to grow your own herbs at a workshop with Sarab Matharu. This one-day course includes tips on growing and maintaining stevia, lemongrass, rosemary, tulsi, mint, hibiscus and blue butterfly pea. Learn how to propagate from seeds and cuttings, and about using the right soil and fertiliser.
On January 12, 10 am to 12 pm
At The Space, AB Nair road, Juhu.
Log on to thespacejuhu.in
Call 9892035182
Cost Rs 1,800
Art exhibition
Creations of a couple
Husband-wife artist duo Siddharth and Shibani Sengupta are showcasing their latest collection, called Krishnayan Aranyak. While Siddhartha’s paintings revolve around the familiar figure of Krishna, Shibani’s bring out the diversity of colours and textures amidst dense flora and fauna.
Till January 14, 11 am to 7 pm
At Nehru Centre, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.
Stand up
Funny guys
Comedian Rahul Dua is going to do his tightest one hour, aided by Chirag Panjwani. Head here to be a part of their YouTube video, which will be shot at the event.
On January 12, 6 pm
At The Habitat — Comedy and Music Cafe, Unicontinental Road Number 3, Khar West. log on to insider.com
Cost Rs 499
