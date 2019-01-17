The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Racing

Swift gallop

The Royal Western India Turf Club will host The Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area Trophy this Friday where the Indian Army will showcase weapons, martial arts and fighting techniques. There will also be a marching band, followed by a horse race.

On January 18, 4 pm

At Dr E Moses Marg, Mahalaxmi.

Cost Rs 50 to Rs 600

Food

Spicy treats

Enjoy seven-spice alfaham Arabic grilled chicken skewers, and sticky Texas wings at this meat festival. What's more? Everything on the menu comes with a complimentary Long Island iced tea that's sure to get your weekend to a good start.

Till January 31, 12 pm onwards

At Hard Rock Cafe, off Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Call 8861005839

Music

Classical tunes

Start your Sunday with a concert by American sitarist Josh Feinberg, who will be performing morning ragas at a concert by Pancham Nishad.

On January 20, 7.30 am

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Cost Rs 300

Comedy

Laugh riot

Laughter is the best medicine. Get your dose at a performance by Sorabh Pant, at a multi-cuisine restaurant.

On Today, 6.30 pm

At Nau Se Barah, Kopar Khairane.

Call 8291217009

Cost Rs 350

Exhibition

Moments of contemplation

Sudhir Patwardhan paints an intense landscape of human conflict. Today, his work (in pic) along with 11 other artists including Atul Dodiya and Jitish Kallat that explore similar themes will be on display at an exhibition titled No Place like the Present, curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote.

Till March 9

At Akara Art, Churchill Chambers, Colaba.

Call 22025550

Free

Film

A gripping tale

Engage in a discussion with Radhika Apte, Anant Patwardhan, Swara Bhaskar and Sona Mohapatra, as they speak about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, following a screening of Weinstein: The Inside Story, a documentary around the #Metoo movement.

On January 17, 7 pm

At Matterden Carnival Cinemas, Lower Parel.

Call 24923399

Free

Camp

One with nature

Experience the beauty of migratory birds like the greater flamingo, Eurasian spoonbill, and collared pratincole this Sunday at Bhigwan, a popular destination for bird-watching.

On January 20, 6 am

Meeting Point Hotel Blue Nile, Pune.

Call 7350064961

Cost Rs 1,575

