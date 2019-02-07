The weekend digest: Comedy, football and gift options for Valentine's Day

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Comedy

A laugh riot with Mr India

Abijit Ganguly's country-wide connection is implicit in his gamut of jokes that range from political ones to those about dating a Gujarati. Allow him to leave you in splits at this live gig.

ON: February 7, 8.30 pm

AT: MRP - My Regular Place, Dharamputra, Pritam Estate, Dadar East.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 499

Pop-up

Gift-wrapped love

V-Day gifting giving you anxiety? Head to this special pop-up featuring a myriad of options from cupcake bouquets to jewellery.

ON: February 9, 4 pm to 8 pm

AT: Labels of Love, Patel Building, Santacruz West.

CALL: 26480800

Football

Winners, keepers

This Sunday, in the match between Manchester City and Chelsea, the stakes are high. Head for this screening with your football buddies and watch Gonzalo Higuaín and Sergio Aguero - both tremendous strikers - battle it out.

ON: February 10, 9 pm

AT: The Stables, Marol, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 400

Festival

Moving with the dancers

Attend the Pandit Durgalal festival of dance and music to watch Indian classical dancers including Geeta Chandran (in pic) perform.

ON: February 8 and 9, 6.30 pm

AT: Kalaangan Amphitheatre, Juhu.

CALL: 819387077

COST: Rs 300 (per day)

Food and drinks

A culinary tour of Asia

Tuck into exciting dishes at this Chinese New Year special menu where you can try out preparations like fortune Singapore chilly crab, golden roasted garlic chicken and bun.

TILL: February 10, 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 1 am

AT: KOKO, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

CALL: 7715963030

Poetry

From prose to poetry

Engage with thoughts on love and modern-day rhetoric etched in the poetry of Shivangi Tewari, a Hindustani poetess, storyteller and a lyricist, at the Dastan-Ae-Maaya show.

ON: February 9, 5 pm onwards

AT: The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

CALL: 9619962969

LOG ON TO: insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 200

Education

Studying abroad

Attend the Study UK Fair by the British Council to get the low-down on studying abroad, educational opportunities and scholarships. It will also feature discussions and the chance to interact with delegates from several UK-based institutions.

ON: February 8, 11am to 4pm

AT: The St Regis, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL: 67486724

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates