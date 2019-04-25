The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

.

Style



Fashion forward

Head to this spring summer fashion show evening with designs by Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Forever New and CoverStory.

ON: April 26, 6 pm onwards

AT: Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

CALL: 43339999

Art



In tune with nature

Witness the perceptions of contemporary artists Prashant Mer, Kiran Ghanekar and Abhishek Sudrik at an exhibition of paintings and sculptures on natural beauty and the realities of life.

TILL: April 29, 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

CALL: 24964676

Camp



A scenic break

Soak in the charm of the mountains and the lake in this trek and leave behind the hustle of the city. Also experience star gazing and the homemade food.

ON: April 27, 3 pm to April 28 10 am

AT: Bhandardara, Igatpuri.

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

COST: Rs 1,300

Workshop



A spacial feeling

Build your own space rovers and arcade games at a WitBlox space workshop.

ON: April 27, 4 pm to 6 pm

AT: Khar Social, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

CALL: 7506394243

COST: Rs 600

Music



Lyrics with a difference

Groove to Mumbai producer and singer Your Chin's layered beats and dreamy lyrics, and singer Fame Sangma's tunes at a gig.

ON: April 26, 9 pm

AT: The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, Andheri East.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 200

Wellness



Time to de-stress

Get moving with dance sessions, stress-busting games, a dreamcatcher making workshop and more at a unique party.

ON: April 27, 5 pm

AT: Lilt bar room, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL: 8928936041

COST: Rs 236

Food & Drinks



Five-course meal

Enjoy a five-course meal, which includes mocktails like Moroccan kiss, five herb hummus and Dubai samboosas.

FROM: April 25 (Monday to Thursday), 12 pm to 4 pm

AT: Maffy's-Pan Arabian Bistro, 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Colaba.

COST: Rs 999

