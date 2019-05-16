The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Art

Fantastic four

Check out artworks by Raj Maji, Jagdish Mohanty, Koyel Das Maji and Paran Banti Deviin at this exhibition titled The Lustre of Life.

Till May 20, 11 am to 7 pm

At Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24964676

Food and drinks

Twice as good

Experience dinner from the best of both worlds as chef Jordy Navarra from Philippines’ award-winning Toyo Eatery collaborates with city chef Prateek Sadhu.

On May 16 and 17 AT Masque, Unit G3, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Call 9819069222

Cost Rs 4,250

Health

A cool way to unwind

Feeling stressed out? Take part in a two-day ayurveda camp and pamper yourself with a cucumber facial among other treatments.

On May 18 and 19

At All Birla Ayurveda centres in the city.

Call 9820435344

Workshop

Kitchen recycling

Learn to use kitchen waste as ingredients for recipes like the carrot skin pesto at this restaurant's workshop.

On May 18, 4 pm to 6 pm

At The Pantry, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22678901

Cost Rs 1,500

Fashion

Stylish nibbles

Combine fashion and food at a brunch where stylist Kshitij Kankaria will be in conversation with people representing Rani by Raja, a UK-based fashion firm.

On May 18, 10.30 am

At Cecconi’s, Soho House, Juhu.

Call 62133333

Cost Rs 500

Music

Techno takeover

Catch Australian DJ Jensen Interceptor who will bring his brand of techno music to a Lower Parel venue.

On May 17, 9.30 pm AT Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 39659462

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 499

Wellness

Fitness with fun

Engage in activities including animal flow workouts, martial arts and a Keto diet workshop at a three-day fitness fiesta.

On May 17 to May 19, 7 am onwards AT The Juhu Studio, Janki House, Juhu.

Call 9920236355

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates