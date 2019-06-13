The weekend digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Food and drinks

Malts & more

Enjoy a four-course Parisienne dinner with aromatic luxury single malts inspired by the four stages of making whiskey.

On June 20, 8.30 pm onwards

At Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, 329/A, Worli.

Call 7045904728

Cost Rs 2,500

Workshop

Improvise away

Learn how to actively listen, use your own life to create stories on the spot, and work on the fundamental principles of improvisation via watching videos and by playing eight improv games at a workshop.

On June 16, 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

At St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, Bandra West.

Call 7710991901

Cost Rs 12,300

Classical music

Morning musing

If classical music is your forte, head to Versova where singer Ronkini Gupta will sing four ragas in teentaal, ektaal and rupak taal.

On June 16, 8 am

At Harkat Studios, Bungalow no 94, first floor, Aram Nagar 2, Versova.

Call 7718030009

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Gig

Tunes from Kochi

Groove to gospel and R&B vocalist from Kochi, Arunaja, as she performs with Mumbai-based band Calico.

On June 15, 9 pm

At Levi’s Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in (to RSVP)

Free

Fitness fair

Body work

A one-stop platform celebrates fitness art forms, including those that reflect our history, like yoga and mallakhamb.

On June 16, 7 am

At Pioneer House, 9, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820545480

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Arts & crafts

Feather in your cap

Channel the art lover in you at this feather painting workshop where you will be taught the acrylic-pouring string technique on canvas.

On June 15, 3 pm at Caffe Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Khar West.

Call 9769015908

Cost Rs 1,800

Stand-up comedy

Dose of laughter

Start your weekend on a funny note by signing up for Biswa Kalyan Rath’s performance.

on June 14, 10 pm

At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

