The weekend digest
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Food and drinks
Malts & more
Enjoy a four-course Parisienne dinner with aromatic luxury single malts inspired by the four stages of making whiskey.
On June 20, 8.30 pm onwards
At Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, 329/A, Worli.
Call 7045904728
Cost Rs 2,500
Workshop
Improvise away
Learn how to actively listen, use your own life to create stories on the spot, and work on the fundamental principles of improvisation via watching videos and by playing eight improv games at a workshop.
On June 16, 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm
At St Pauls Media Complex, 24th Road, Bandra West.
Call 7710991901
Cost Rs 12,300
Classical music
Morning musing
If classical music is your forte, head to Versova where singer Ronkini Gupta will sing four ragas in teentaal, ektaal and rupak taal.
On June 16, 8 am
At Harkat Studios, Bungalow no 94, first floor, Aram Nagar 2, Versova.
Call 7718030009
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 300
Gig
Tunes from Kochi
Groove to gospel and R&B vocalist from Kochi, Arunaja, as she performs with Mumbai-based band Calico.
On June 15, 9 pm
At Levi’s Lounge, Mathurdas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Log on to insider.in (to RSVP)
Free
Fitness fair
Body work
A one-stop platform celebrates fitness art forms, including those that reflect our history, like yoga and mallakhamb.
On June 16, 7 am
At Pioneer House, 9, St John Baptist Road, Bandra West.
Call 9820545480
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 200
Arts & crafts
Feather in your cap
Channel the art lover in you at this feather painting workshop where you will be taught the acrylic-pouring string technique on canvas.
On June 15, 3 pm at Caffe Ritazza, Bharat Bhavan, Khar West.
Call 9769015908
Cost Rs 1,800
Stand-up comedy
Dose of laughter
Start your weekend on a funny note by signing up for Biswa Kalyan Rath’s performance.
on June 14, 10 pm
At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
