The Weekend Digest

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

ART

Brushing it off

At a painting workshop this Saturday, pick up basic sketching skills that will help you create a unique piece of work.

On July 13, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Crafters Tap House, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 40717032

Cost Rs 1,800

STAND-UP

Of funny anecdotes

Lighten the mood this weekend and head to a special comedy show featuring artistes Aayush Rathi, Sumedh Natu and Jeeya Sethi who have funny personal anecdotes to share.

On July 13, 9 pm

At The Integral Space, Janata Estate, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

FOOD AND DRINKS

Brunch-ing into this

Up your brunch game and drop by at Rahul Akerkar’s new diner that’s now serving the meal everyday and tuck into the lauded chef’s specials like buff

loin and ode to aibara.

Time 11 am to 3 pm

At Qualia, Lodha World Crest, Lower Parel.

Call 68490000

MUSIC

A techno takeover

Attend a party where DJ Mike Servito promises to bring the house down.

On July 13, 9 pm

At Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

THEATRE

With love, from Russia

Watch a classic Russian ballet performance that follows the lives of a cabaret dancer, a fisherman and a local gangster.

On Today, 6.30 pm

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

WORKSHOP

Cooking up some love

Do something different, and healthy, with your better half at a vegan and gluten-free date-night workshop at a Bandra venue.

On July 13, 11 am to 2 pm

At Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 7th floor, 15th Road, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West.

Call 9867455009

Cost Rs 4,720

EXHIBITION

Time for art

Celebrate the works of the late artist Somnath Hore, like sculptures, lithographs and sketches at an exhibition.

Till July 26, 10.30 am to 7 pm

At Gallery 7, Oricon House, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9820067124

