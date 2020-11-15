The Weeknd to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd will perform at this National Football League (NFL) season's Super Bowl halftime show, the league announced on Wednesday, a coveted slot likely to face restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

The NFL's selection of the star born Abel Tesfaye is in line with the sport's efforts in recent years to shake off its reputation for prioritising aging classic rock acts over younger, more diverse artists.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd, 30, said in a statement.

"I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year," continued

the star.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news