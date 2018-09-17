The wink effect! Disha Patani does a Priya Prakash Varrier

bollywood

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her wink in the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, in the Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, went viral. The imitation isn't a patch on the original

Disha Patani and Priya Prakash Varrier

Disha Patani has copied Malayalam star Priya Prakash Varrier's famous wink in an ad shoot for a dairy-based beverage from Nestle India.

Priya became an overnight sensation after her wink in the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, in the Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, went viral. The imitation isn't a patch on the original. In the brand's latest campaign, Disha feels that the memes shared in her group chat are not funny enough whereas her boss has a completely different reaction to it. She feels like reacting with her own 'meme-tastic' ideas to her boss.

Disha Patani says at times, it might get stressful to cope with the given pressure and so, she has a chill buddy. "As actors, we are constantly under the spotlight. We are prone to crazy work schedules and are constantly scrutinised for our actions. It might be stressful at times to cope with the given pressure. Given the situations, it becomes quite essential for us to take those small chill moments," Disha said in a statement.

"I keep my chill buddy, Nescafe Cold Coffee handy as it is a great way to take some time for myself in this fast paced busy life, and get to indulge and recharge at the same time," she added.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff on relationship with Disha Patani: We can be friends also na? There is more

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates