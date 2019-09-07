The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor has fun with Kareena Kapoor backstage

Sonam Kapoor has been treating her fans with daily video blogs as a part of her film, The Zoya Factor's promotion. Her latest blog features Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sonam took to her Instagram page and posted a new vlog and captioned it by writing, "Some backstage fun with our very own Bebo. She was a total sport during the vlogs. But not everyday is rainbows and sunshine, we had a few costume and makeup issues today but all's well that ends well, right?'

Sonam Kapoor, who is playing a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team is on a promotional spree and just shared a sneak peek into her promotions on day 4 which is sure to give you some workout goals. The video also gives an insight into Sonam Kapoor’s life and whatever she does throughout the day while on a promotional run!

The actress is sporting only red-coloured outfits for The Zoya Factor's promotion and speaking about the same, she told mid-day, "It was my idea to wear red at the promotions. I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience. The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India's cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We're going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too."

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

