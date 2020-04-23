Theatre thespian Usha Ganguly passes away at 75

It's a sad day for all the lovers of theatre as one of the most well-known, respected, and reputed artists that charmed everyone with her performance, Usha Ganguly, has passed away at the age of 75. Her family says she suffered a cardiac arrest, as reported by Times of India.

Born in Kanpur and awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi, her contribution to Hindi theatre in Kolkata will never be forgotten. She was a thespian in the truest sense of the term and was known for her powerful and searing performances that etched straight into the hearts. Her theatre group, Rangakarmee, was one of the leading groups and saw immense success under her guidance. She was known for plays like Mahabhoj, Rudali, and Himmat Mai.

For her play Gudia Ghar, she was awarded by the West Bengal Government. Her presence among the theatre groups across the country shall surely be missed.

