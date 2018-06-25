There is a possibility of Evil Dead sequel, says director Fede Alvarez

The 2013 film Evil Dead reboot featured Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas and Elizabeth Blackmore in lead role

Fede Alvarez. Image courtesy: Twitter/@fedealvarez

Director Fede Alvarez says there is a possibility that he may come up with a sequel to his Evil Dead reboot. Last week the filmmaker agreed on Twitter to make a sequel to his 2013 film.

"I love those movies. Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I'm really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob (Tapert, who has produced all the Evil Dead movies). So, we always chat about it.

"The good news and I think that's what sometimes people don't understand ¿ is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it's good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell," Alvarez told Entertainment Weekly.

"Evil Dead" reboot" featured Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas and Elizabeth Blackmore in lead roles

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever