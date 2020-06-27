There's lots in a name! Karnesh Ssharma is making sure his name adds up to a success number

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh has been spelling his surname as Ssharma (with a double S). We assume he did so at a numerologist's behest. A star sister and cricket icon Virat Kohli as brother-in-law, Karnesh is making sure his name adds up to a success number. As co-producer of NH 10 (2015), Phillauri (2017), Pari (2018), Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, the number game matters.

To be called "daring and adventurous" for their efforts has been a real validation as producers, said Anushka. "Karnesh and I aren't scared storytellers. We make each project thinking we have nothing to lose. We are non-conformists and that's what has really, really helped us to explore and create. It is a huge milestone moment for us at Clean Slate Filmz because both 'Pataal Lok' and now 'Bulbbul' have got great reviews and janta ka (public) appreciation," she said.

"Bulbbul", starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Paoli Dam and Rahul Bose, is a coming-of-age story of a child bride who grows up to be an enigmatic woman in a place plagued by the strange murders.

