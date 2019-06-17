These are the essentials that you will need to go cycling around Mumbai

health-fitness

Mumbai has close proximity to the Western Ghats and the valleys around the city. These make for a perfect cycling getaway

Representational picture

Cyclothons, BRMs (Brevet des Randonneurs Mondiaux) and holidays. Mumbai has seen exponential growth in cycling culture. Cycling groups are emerging in more numbers than ever and are gaining popularity. Few have even picked up cycling as a part of their fitness routines and some for adventure.

The rising number of cycling groups in Mumbai

From WhatsApp and Facebook groups to events and awareness rides – cycling groups are growing. People have now created cycling communities to actively indulge in the activity. The shared passion for cycling brings together absolute strangers, builds friendship and a sense of community. Social media has also played a major role in the growth of such groups. These groups motivate Mumbaikars to take up cycling as a mode of travel, exploration, and adventure. Numerous groups on Facebook today help cyclists connect to fellow riders. Tours for midnight and early morning cycling are catching the attention of people. South Mumbai, Portuguese fishing village and Borivali National Park are some of the popular spots for cycling in Mumbai.

Cycling- A way to be adventurous!

Mumbai has close proximity to the Western Ghats and the valleys around the city. These make for a perfect cycling getaway. Adventure seekers and cycling enthusiasts are opting to go on cycling trips outside the city. There are various weekend and seasonal cycling trips that are conducted in and around Mumbai. Long distance cycling events are organised in the Sahyadri, Western Ghats and Konkan coast in BRMs or long-distance cycling rides of 200-1,000km are also gaining popularity amongst the enthusiasts.

Lack of cycling lanes creates a dangerous environment

Although the number of people pedaling through the streets has increased, sadly, there are no dedicated lanes for cycling in India. While there are eager riders, the lack of infrastructure is a deterrent. With the absence of supporting roads or infrastructure, dedicated cycling lanes is a distant dream. A major part of the city is uncoordinated, and so road safety remains a concern for emerging cyclists. Lack of consideration of drivers towards cyclists and the traffic has resulted in discouragement amongst many riders. People, therefore, take non-chaotic roads like Malabar Hill, Aarey Milk Colony, national parks and Fort for their joyous rides.

Milind Bhide, Founder and Managing Director at Countryside Adventure lists out the essentials you need for cycling in Mumbai. The cycling culture is growing fast. However, when it comes to pedaling through the city, one is advised to follow some safety guidelines and carry some essentials to make the commute safer:

Choose the correct bike fit

Always wear reflective clothing while cycling

Always wear a helmet

Carry water and glares and keep some cash handy

Ensure that you are carrying a phone with you for emergencies

Do not talk on the phone while riding cycles

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates