These exercise tips will help you get the perfect Bollywood beach body this summer

Celeb fitness experts share mantras this summer to help you flaunt your curves at the beach or in the pool



For the yogis

"The idea behind these asanas is to detoxify and release stress, while also helping you tone your body. Irregular diet and stress lead to hormonal imbalances and won't result in weight loss. This will change only after you bring these factors in control. Also, always check with your doctor for contraindications to avoid injury as each asana has a list of dos and don'ts," advises Anshuka Parwani, celebrity yoga instructor and founder of Anshuka Yoga, who counts Malaika and Amrita Arora, and Nimrat Kaur as regulars.



Kapalbhati: Start with this breathing technique. It helps discards all your toxins. You can practice this every day and it helps weight loss as it strengthens your abdominals with the churning, the spine, improves blood circulation around the abdomen and digestive system, which cures constipation. It improves your metabolism and immunity, hence boosting the efficiency for other asanas. It adds heat in the body, burn more calories. Do this on an empty stomach. For beginners: 3 sets of 30 counts.

Suryanamaskar: Get your stretch with this combination of several vital asanas; it strengthens all the parts of the body. Beginners should do it once a day and can gradually increase the number.



Naukasana: It strengthens your back, legs, and abdominal muscles. Beginners can keep the knees bent Do three sets for about 30 seconds.

Utkatasana: It lengthens the spine and works your lower body — ankles, calves, knees, thighs and buttocks. This asana is ideal if you're planning to tone a summer body.

Do three sets for about 30 seconds.

Downward dog: This works your whole body, especially the arms and upper body, and stretches your lower body. Beginners can attempt three sets of 30 seconds each. Advanced practitioners can try the quarter dog, where you drop your forearms on the ground and the pose becomes a dolphin plank.

Headstand: (Only for seasoned practitioners) It's the king of all asanas. This works the whole body. It helps release stress, best for core as you balance the rest of your body with your core. Hold the pose for three minutes, you can come down to take a break.

Chaturanga Dandasana strengthens back, buttocks, legs, shoulders, arms, wrist and your core strength. Beginners can drop your knees. Three sets of 30 seconds to one minute.

Trikonasana: This is meant for the obliques. It helps slim down the weight from the sides; it also opens shoulders so you get good posture and tones your thighs.

Any form of warrior pose. Shavasana: To cool down your body.

For the gym lovers

From Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, celebrity fitness trainer and pilates master trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has worked with different body types of Bollywood's biggest women actors. "You can't work for a week to get a bikini body. Identify your body type and your personal goals to make your workout effective. While on vacation, make sure your breakfast is healthy as it might be the only meal you eat at your hotel, with the rest of the meals are on-the-go," says the expert. She adds that one should do cardiovascular exercises like walking, swimming or running, if your goal is to burn fat. Split-train your training routine in the morning and do cardio in the evening or just do cardio on days that you don't train. Gym three to four times a week.



Abdomen

Doing abdominal exercises without watching your diet is not going to give you what you wish for. While there are no clear good or bad food items, sugar, fried items, alcohol and butter are some of the most common food items that you should avoid. Veggies, lean meats and nuts are the good foods. Your diet has to be a well-balanced, which has enough fibre, protein and good fats. Planks are great to strengthen your core and abdomen. Do planks for 20 seconds and work up to 30 seconds or a minute.

Roll ups: 10 reps into three sets. Bicycle: 20 reps into two sets and criss-cross (elbow to knee) 15 reps on each side.



Arms

Push ups: Two to three sets into 10 to 12 reps.

Tricep dips: Two to three sets into 15 reps.

Upright rows to work your shoulders: two sets into 15 reps. For back and arms do 15 reps of cable rows.

Lower body

Lunges: Three sets into 15 reps. Squats: Three sets into 20 reps.

Step ups: Two sets into 15 reps.

Box jumps: Three sets into 15 reps.

