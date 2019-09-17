These eye catchy sunglasses from Amazon store are real head turners

Whether you are on your way to work or travelling abroad with family, lifestyle accessory like Sunglasses help to add a touch of sophistication and class to your otherwise mundane and regular daily wear. When it all comes down to it, eye catchy sunglasses and intricately designed and finished timepieces are what separate you from the rest. Here's a list of five trendy eye sunglasses you must grab from Amazon store at discounted prices.

1. TONY STARK Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a season less essential today. A pair of sunglasses that help you look sharp and stay focused is almost a must have for every wardrobe. The sunglasses with it's unique design and quality materials are designed to complement almost any wardrobe and look cool while doing it. Designed to look good on the modern-day maverick, aviators usually have a dark metal frame and reflective or smoke lenses, but there are several modern variants to this design. This design helps block the sun from all angles. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 469. Shop here

2. Fastrack UV protected Square Men's Sunglasses

Fastrack brings to you this pair of sunglasses which are made from plastic and are smoke grey in colour. The frame features a black colour and is a suitable accessory for men on their casual outings and day trips. The sunglasses feature a square design and features a stylish look. The sunglasses have a lens width of 41 mm and a nose bridge of 17 mm along with a temple length of 140 mm. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 716. Shop here

3. Carlson Raulen Tony Stark Steampunk Sunglasses

The round sunglass shape is a cult favourite that has been popularised by celebrities and is among the choicest shape among festival goers and fashion lovers. This quirky, circular shape can be worn for a statement making look and can be worn with casuals for a more laid-back look. This material is widely used in sunglasses, especially in glasses that provide UV protection. This material is lightweight and shatter proof, so they’re often used by sportsmen. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 709. Shop here

4. Vast Day And Night Vision Sports Unisex Sunglasses

Made of high quality acetate plastic which makes these sunglasses ultra-light in weight and give you clear vision throughout the day as well as night. Vast sunglasses acts as a barrier & protects eyes from sunlight, strong wind and dust as well. Vast sunglasses are specially designed to cover your eyes and gives full protection. These Sunglasses blocks the incoming air completely to provide better vision while driving. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 495. Shop here

