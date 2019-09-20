When Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone became 'Sabyasachi brides'

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee clocked 20 years in the world of fashion this year, and his journey is nothing less than a glorious one. Sabyasachi's lehengas have achieved cult status and become the most sought-after wedding outfit for brides. Women from all walks of life have been inspired by the ace designer's creation, wanting to deck-up in Sabyasachi's lehengas on their wedding day. Check out these resplendent looks of celebrities on their special day when they became the famed 'Sabyasachi Brides'.

Mitali Borude

Raj Thackeray's daughter-in-law Mitali Borude who married Amit Thackeray went in for a floral pink and red lehenga from Sabyasachi Mukherji’s Dil-Guldasta collection which she styled with his signature belt. Mitali looked elegant in embroidered Bordeaux silk outfit with hand-dyed silk-floss, beaten silver, velvet appliques, gold thread, rhinestones and rose-tinted crystals.

Anushka Sharma

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee said that he was delighted at the opportunity to work with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and added that considering the ambience of a romantic place like Tuscany, the bride and the groom had to be dressed traditionally. Mukherjee ensured there was a timeless aura about the attire and accessories for the bride and groom. Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga with Renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads. The bridal jewellery, handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls, was by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who married Ranveer Singh looked resplendent in Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles rooted in tradition as she chose red and gold as her primary colours for the Anand Karaj ceremony, which is the North Indian style wedding. Her head was covered with an ornate dupatta with the words 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhavah' embroidered on it.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga is hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery creates this piece of impossible couture. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece.

Samantha Akkineni

For her wedding, south star Samantha Akkineni wore husband Naga Chaitanya's grandmother's sari and teamed it up with a pretty maroon Sabyasachi blouse with gold threadwork featuring floral motifs. Her look was traditional yet trendy in ornate gold temple jewellery, including a waistband and armbands.

Amrita Puri

Amrita Puri wore a stunning light peach lehenga with embroidery by Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi said, "Amrita Puri wanted to wear something fragrant, light yet glamourous. She loved the Udaipur Collection but wanted something special. I had a Persian document that had been fascinating me for quite a while. So we sat down on the drawing board and translated the document into a wedding lehenga panel. Hundred and eleven colours of silk thread in vintage Persian shades were used to create a decorative base and embellished with bugle beads, hand-cut sequins, crystals and pearls."

Saina Nehwal

Tennis ace Saina Nehwal's outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. Saina wore a rich indigo velvet lehenga. Sabyasachi took to his Instagram page to share the details of the outfits. He wrote, "Dressed in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals, Saina looked like a royal Indian bride. The ace Indian shuttler accessorised her look with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds. Complimenting her bride, Parupalli looked dapper wearing a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk, accessorised with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist completed the look with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection."

