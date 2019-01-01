These Hollywood movies will make your 2019 a better year!

hollywood

2019 sees the culmination of select revered franchises, and the association of A-listers

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

International films

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

First release: August 9

Director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set in Los Angeles in 1969, and follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his long-time stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in Hollywood. Rick has a famous next-door neighbour: Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969.

Aladdin

Cast (voice): Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott

Global release: May 24

Guy Ritchie's live action reboot of Disney's revered film that was cherished for decades, will see Will Smith slip into the role of the loved genie, once made famous by the late Robin Williams.

Captain Marvel

Cast: Brie Larson

First Release: March 8

Oscar-winner Brie Larson gets into the Marvel game in this '90s-set adventure about an air force pilot named Carol Danvers. As could be expected, Danvers has superpowers.



Lupita Nyong'o will feature in Us

Us

Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss

First Release: March 15

Even though little is known about Jordan Peele's follow-up to the smash hit, Get Out — other than that it will be a thriller with a particularly impressive cast that includes Nyong'o, Moss, Winston Duke, and Tim Heidecker — cinephiles have their eyes set on this offering.

Serenity

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway

First Release: January 25

This cerebral thriller follows a man who is visited by his ex-wife. She begs him to save her from her abusive second husband — a plot that sends both of them into a dark web of deceit and chaos.

Joker

Cast (featuring): Joaquin Phoenix

First release: October 4

Director Todd Phillips presents Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in The Joker, a standalone film about Batman's most iconic adversary.

Returning shows

Avengers: Endgame

Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr

First release: May 3

This epic finale to the battle between Marvel's biggest superheroes and their greatest foe, Thanos, is expected to mark the close of Marvel Cinematic Universe's the highly celebrated current plot line. It will bring about the departure of many of the series' biggest stars.

John Wick: Chapter 3

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShaner

First release: May 17

The latest chapter of the John Wick series revolves around John's attempts to leave New York, given that he now has a global $14 million contract on his head. The film also features Anjelica Huston, who plays a character known as The Director, a member of The High Table.

X Men: Dark Phoenix

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShaner

First release: June 7

The story gets cosmic as viewers will apparently meet the Shi'ar Empire for the first time in a live-action film. If rumours are true, this will be the final X-Men film before Disney acquires the series and finds a way to reboot it into their Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Djimon Hounsou

First release: March 1

With the promise of a female dragon — that Toothless will try to win the affection of — this final chapter is likely to have the two lovable leads go their separate ways.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Cast: Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal

First release: TBA

Despite his tragic fate in Infinity War, Peter Parkar will return as the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman, in a turn of events that Marvel can best explain. The film is expected to take Parker to London.

