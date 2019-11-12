These matching t-shirts are the perfect gift for your best friends

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Sometimes you need to show a little more love to your friends. These t-shirts are just the perfect gift when you want to tell them 'Tere jaisa yaar kahan!'

Hangout Hub BFF Best Friend Forever Printed Matching Twinning Tees

This t-shirt is a regular fit and is of high quality. It has been double-needle stitched at the bottom and sleeve hems for extra durability. It is a regular comfortable fit for male-female, Kids shape, durable, soft, casual wardrobe staple. Shop here.

Yaya Cafe Women'S White T-Shirts

It is a half-sleeve t-shirt with a regular fit. It is available in all sizes and your bestie will love the quote! This one is for all those besties who are opposites to each other and complete each other in every way. Shop here.

Bon Organik Cotton Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Friends Tees

It is a matching friends t-shirt to wear with your buddies! It has half-sleeves and a round neckline. Make your bestie feel special by gifting this t-shirt. Shop here.

Bon Organik Veeres 4 Life

Tell your bestie that he/she is the most special 'Veere' of your life by gifting this red-coloured crop top. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates