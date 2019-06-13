These photos prove Aaditya Thackeray is just like his grandpa Bal Thackeray

famous-personalities

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray turns 29 today and here are some pictures of his majestic journey as a child to Shiv Sena youth leader

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Vilas Adivarekar

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray position in Shiv Sena is considered next to its party president Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya, known as one of the most active leaders on social media and a youth icon turns 29 today. Aaditya Thackeray was born on June 13, 1990, to Rashmi Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. He is the grandson of late Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray is currently the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena. He is an inspiration to the youth of the city and has even encouraged them to participate and take an interest in politics. On his big day, here's a sneak peek at some of his rare photos shared by him and netizens on social media.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as the President of Yuva Sena in 2010. In 2017, he was elected as the President of Mumbai District Football Association and in 2018 he made it as the leader of Shiv Sena Party.