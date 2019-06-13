These photos prove Aaditya Thackeray is just like his grandpa Bal Thackeray

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 11:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray turns 29 today and here are some pictures of his majestic journey as a child to Shiv Sena youth leader

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Vilas Adivarekar

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray position in Shiv Sena is considered next to its party president Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya, known as one of the most active leaders on social media and a youth icon turns 29 today. Aaditya Thackeray was born on June 13, 1990, to Rashmi Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. He is the grandson of late Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

Aaditya Thackeray is currently the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena. He is an inspiration to the youth of the city and has even encouraged them to participate and take an interest in politics. On his big day, here's a sneak peek at some of his rare photos shared by him and netizens on social media.

 
 
 
Guess who

A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onJan 23, 2018 at 10:20am PST

 
 
 
Clicked by @uddhavthackeray

A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onJan 22, 2017 at 11:51am PST

 
 
 
Visited Kalyan and Dombivali today along with @thedinomorea to inaugurate 6 open air free gyms. People love it as it's open to fresh air. I also visited Savitri bai Phule Natyagraha and Acharya Atre Rangmandir to inspect the soon to be upgraded facilities, interiors, hygiene. I was accompanied by @mieknathshinde ji, @aadesh_bandekar ji, Ravindra Phatak ji, Subhash Bhoir ji and the Mayor of Kalyan Dombivali. It was good to see many roads that I inspected a couple of months ago, under construction, now completed. Dombivali MIDC road work to begin soon. I had a telephonic conversation with Industries Minister Subhash Desai ji who assured me MIDC road work has been approved, will start soon. #openairgym #fitness #Kalyan #Dombivali #KDMC #development

A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onNov 30, 2016 at 8:11am PST

 
 
 
A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onApr 20, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

 
 
 
Whilst inaugurating a free football tournament for young girls and boys last week. The kids jumping on to one is the best part of it all!

A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onNov 16, 2015 at 7:22am PST

 
 
 
Sharing a picture from the campaign times with @uddhavthackeray ji

A post shared by Aaditya Thackeray (@adityathackeray) onMar 25, 2015 at 2:12am PDT

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as the President of Yuva Sena in 2010. In 2017, he was elected as the President of Mumbai District Football Association and in 2018 he made it as the leader of Shiv Sena Party.

