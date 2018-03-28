These videos of Mahira Khan dancing at a wedding are breaking the internet!

Mahira Khan is setting the internet on fire as videos of the Pakistani actress dancing at a friend's wedding go viral on social media



Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who rose to prominence for her intense performances in films like Bol (2011) and most recently, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees (2017), recently showed the internet a brand new side of herself. Videos of Mahira grooving to the popular Bollywood track, Main Aiyi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, at a friend's mehendi ceremony went viral online in which she was seeing grooving to the amazement of on-lookers.

The videos were shared by some fan accounts in Instagram and have been doing the rounds for some time. Netizens have showered the actress with praise and are in awe of her dance moves.

Mahira Khan began her career in showbiz as a VJ in 2006 with the show Most Wanted. She later hosted Weekends With Mahira in 2008, before debuting on the big screen in 2011 with Bol, which starred actor-singer Atif Aslam in the lead role. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Pakistani films of all time.

Mahira went on to act in the TV shows Neeyat and Humsafar after that and most recently forayed into Bollywood with Raees in 2017, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Back home at Pakistan, Mahira Khan earned plaudits from critics and fans for her portrayal of a rape victim the same year in the drama Verna.

Mahira Khan considered one of Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actresses, has received several awards and was named as the Most Beautiful Woman in Pakistan in 2012. She was listed tenth in the Sexiest Asian Women poll in 2015, ninth in 2016 and fifth in 2017.

Mahira was married to Ali Askari but they divorced in 2015. They have a son. Her brother Hassaan Khan is a journalist.

